What you need to know

The AYANEO Pocket ACE has been officially announced.

It features a 4.5-inch LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 1620 x 1080 resolution.

The Pocket ACE is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, the same SoC as the Pocket S, EVO, and DMG.

It's been quite a busy month for AYANEO, as the company kicked things off by unveiling the Pocket Micro Classic. That was followed up by a joint announcement with Qualcomm where several new devices and handhelds were announced. Now, AYANEO is closing the month out with the introduction of the Pocket ACE.

The company actually began teasing the ACE right after the Micro Classic was announced. However, we're only now learning more about what this latest Android gaming handheld has to offer.

(Image credit: AYANEO)

If you like the idea of a retro handheld but want something more portable than the Pocket EVO, then the 4.5-inch Pocket ACE might be the one for you. AYANEO is using an LCD panel, complete with a 1620 x 1080 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

There was something I noticed about the Pocket ACE, and that it's design looked kind of familiar. It took a few minutes, but then I realized that the Pocket ACE looks fairly similar to the Retroid Pocket 2S.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Of course, it's not exactly the same, but it's pretty darn close. And while the Pocket 2S was one of my favorite handhelds, it was just a bit too small for me. I'm hoping that the Pocket ACE will be able to help me avoid hand cramps even when playing games for longer sessions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AYANEO Pocket ACE Display 4.5-inch LCD / 1620 x 1080 / 3:2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Battery 6,000mAh Charging 40W Fast Charging Vibration 0916B Ultra-Wideband Linear Motor Controls Hall-effect Joysticks / D-Pad + S&S Button Layout

At the helm is the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, making this the most powerful handheld at this size that we've seen. And even with that amount of horsepower, we're hoping the Pocket ACE will last for days thanks to the 6,000mAh battery. Plus, there's 40W fast charging onboard to get you juiced back up to 100% in no time.

Notably, AYANEO's main focus isn't on how powerful it is, but instead, it is that the Pocket ACE is the "first retro handheld with a 0916B flagship-grade linear motor." The company claims this will deliver "realistic, nuanced vibrations...deepening immersion."

(Image credit: AYANEO)

So far, it looks like AYANEO might have another winner on its hands. Some bits of information have yet to be shared about the Pocket ACE, including RAM, storage, and of course, the price.

Nevertheless, you can head over to the Indiegogo campaign page and sign up to be notified when the Pocket ACE goes live. AYANEO is offering a $10 discount for those who sign up, which will come in the form of a "secret perk" that will be emailed to you. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long before being able to get our hands on this.