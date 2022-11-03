Genshin Impact Update 3.2 brings new characters, quests, and more

The latest big update for Genshin Impact is here, and there's plenty for players to go through.

As with other major updates to Genshin Impact, there's new characters for players to get, there's new quests to undertake, and some rewards to unlock. Genshin Impact remains of the best PS5 games available to play, and with cross-play across PlayStation, mobile and PC, it's also one by far one of the best Android RPGs to try out. Here's what you should know about the latest udpate.

One of the major draws of Genshin Impact Update 3.2 is the conclusion to the main series of quests in Sumeru that first began back in Genshin Impact Update 3.0. This culminates in a major new boss battle with The Balladeer, a fight that will likely keep players on their toes with multiple elemental powers to contend with.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

There's other new quests to play through, with "Fabulous Fungus Frenzy," a quest that will see players training Fungi and competing in various challenges. Further rounding out the list of additions, players have the "Adventurer's Trials" to complete, which presents some difficult challenges like causing reactions with Slimes.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

With Genshin Impact Update 3.2, there are two new additions to the list of characters in Genshin Impact. Nahida, the Dendro Archon who has been part of the Sumeru storyline, will be available to recruit. Then, there's Layla, an Akademiya student that is studying Astrology. Here's the details on the new party members on the way:

Layla: As an astrology student at Akademiya, Layla is capable of dreamwalking, which unveils her true abilities. She's a Cryo sword user, making her a solid damage-dealer.

As an astrology student at Akademiya, Layla is capable of dreamwalking, which unveils her true abilities. She's a Cryo sword user, making her a solid damage-dealer. Nahida: The Dendro Archon, Nahida is a five-star Dendro Catalyst user, with her Elemental Skill allowing her to mark particular enemies and further increase her Dendro Damage.

Nahida's Wish event will be occurring shortly after the launch of Genshin Impact Update 3.2, alongside a rerun for Yoimiya. Sometime in the second half of the run for this update, we'll see Layla's Wish event, and we'll also be getting reruns for Yae Miko and Tartaglia at the same time.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Update 3.2 is now available, having launched on Nov. 2, 2022. This comes just 35 days after Genshin Impact Update 3.1, which is slightly faster than the usual 42-day rate of updates that the developers generally stick to.

As usual, players will be compensated with 60 Primogems for the game's downtime, which always occurs in order to allow maintenance to happen so the update can be applied. So be sure to check your messages and redeem those Primogems to stock up for more Wishes!