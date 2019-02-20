There are a ton of gaming accessories for smartphones, but the GameSir F1 Gaming Grip gives you the essential control enhancements you didn't know you needed.

Marathon gaming sessions can be a real pain in the hands-on mobile, but this lightweight and adjustable gaming grip from GameSir is a perfectly handy accessory. The optional physical adapter for digital joystick control is also a touch of genius.

10 years ago, the most addictive game on mobile was Angry Birds, a game that highlighted the versatility of the touch screen for game controls. You don't need a GameSir F1 to comfortably play Angry Birds.

As mobile hardware and games have improved, marathon mobile gaming sessions have become pretty common with a growing list of online games including PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Vainglory, and Arena of Valor that offer competitive gameplay with matches that can last up to 30 minutes. We also see exceptional offerings from indie studios releasing fantastic platformers and top-down shooters that are worthy of many hours of gameplay.

That's all to say that mobile gaming sessions are getting longer as the gaming experiences have improved, but smartphone hardware — even the gaming smartphones — still aren't that comfortable to hold for long lengths of time. The stigma that mobile gaming isn't serious or legitimate gaming is old hat and fading fast, but there's no denying that a naked smartphone is about the least appealing controller for gaming.

This is a gaming accessory for anyone who takes mobile gaming seriously and typically plays for hours on end.

Enter the GameSir F1 Gaming Grip, an accessory that lets you add ergonomic controller grips to the sides of your phone along with an adjustable physical joystick that eliminates a ton of the frustrations that come with touchscreen controls.

The GameSir F1 is easy to use with phones of practically any size — you simply pull it apart and slip your phone between the grips. The edges are curved so that it'll look pretty great on most phones with the Razer Phone 2's squared edges being the only phone design that didn't find a perfect fit. By comparison, the ASUS RoG phone was a perfect pairing with this grip, as it let you free up your pointer fingers to better use the AirTrigger sensors on the side of the phone.