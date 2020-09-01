Demons Souls RemakeSource: Bluepoint Games

What you need to know

  • Sony has released a new ad for the PS5.
  • This ad focuses on the speed of the SSD and the 3D audio tech in the console.
  • Some game developers have also given their opinions on what these technical advancements mean for gaming.

Sony has released another ad for the PS5. Unlike the prior global ad which focuses on the DualSense controller, this ad is all about the speed of the PS5's SSD and the 3D audio tech. You can take a look at the ad below.

In addition to this ad, Sony has compiled different statements on PlayStation Blog from developers working on PS5 titles with regards to just how these new features will be beneficial. Insomniac Games is using the SSD to load assets extremely quickly in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, ensuring that New York City looks gorgeous.

Japan Studio is using the SSD to ensure that when players die in Demon's Souls PS5 remake, they're back in the action almost immediately. Meanwhile, Housemarque is using the 3D audio tech in Returnal to let players identify where enemies and projectiles are coming from without even looking at them. Capcom is taking advantage of 3D audio to provide greater terrifying immersion in Resident Evil Village.

The PS5 is still slated to release at some point in Holiday 2020. Preorders have not yet opened up but you can sign up for the chance to preorder directly from Sony.

