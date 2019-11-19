Control screenshotSource: Remedy Entertainment

The Game Awards 2019 kick off next month on December 12th, and show creator and host Geoff Keighley has revealed this year's full list of nominees. It looks like Control and The Outer Worlds have been quite popular with a lot of people, as has Death Stranding, despite its divisive reception. Gears 5 nabbed three nominations for Best Audio Design, Best Performance, and Best Action Game.

You'll notice a couple of recent releases are notably left out, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pokémon Sword and Shield. That's because the cutoff date for eligibility was November 15th, the day they all released. Unfortunately, the voting committee did not have enough hands-on time with any of them to be considered. You can read the full list of nominees below.

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hopeas Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite

  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

    Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You

  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man's Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game

  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

  • Courage - Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg - David Martínez
  • Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

ESPORTS AWARDS

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
  • Luka "Perkz" Perkovic
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis
  • G2 Esports
  • OG
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Liquid

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric "adreN" Hoag
  • Nu-ri "Cain" Jang
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann
  • Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz
  • Danny "Zonic" Sørensen

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

