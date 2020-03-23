Samsung Galaxy S20 Series All ThreeSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Analysis from AnandTech has shown just how power-hungry the 120Hz mode on Galaxy S20 series phones is.
  • The Galaxy S20 Ultra incurs a significant 20% battery life penalty when the display refresh rate is set to 120Hz.
  • Samsung's smaller Galaxy S20+ also incurs a similar battery life penalty with the display set to 120Hz.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 series phones boast best-in-class Dynamic AMOLED displays with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like other phones equipped with high-refresh-rate panels, however, switching to a higher refresh rate results in lower battery life. As noted by our very own Andrew Martonik in his Galaxy S20 Ultra review, turning on the 120Hz mode can lead to a 20-30% reduction in battery life.

Our colleagues at AnandTech have now published an extensive analysis showing just how much of an impact the 120Hz mode has on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra's battery life. Unsurprisingly, they found that the 120Hz mode has "quite a large power impact." The base power consumption degraded by nearly 180mW with the 120Hz mode enabled on the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra. Similar degradations were also observed when switching to 120Hz on the Exynos 990-powered variants of the Galaxy S20 Ultra as well as the Galaxy S20+.

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Galaxy S20 Series 120 Hz Power Consumption Web Browsing Battery Life S20 Series PC Mark Battery Life S20 Series

Source: AnandTech

In the web browsing test, the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra achieved 20% lower longevity in the 120Hz mode, faring worse than other phones with high-refresh-rate displays. The Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy S20+, incurred equal battery life penalty when running at 120Hz.

In PCMark's battery life test, switching to 120Hz resulted in 25% lower battery life figures for the Snapdragon 865-powered S20 Ultra. The Exynos variant of the phone fell behind the Snapdragon variant by 27%, confirming the Qualcomm chip's superiority in terms of power efficiency. The Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20+ also fared "poorly."

Get More Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.