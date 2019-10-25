The Future Tech Awards recognize the best people, products, and services from across the U.S. technology sector. We're asking Android Central readers to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations of this year.

There are four prizes that make up the Future Tech Awards:

Future Choice — The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee.

— The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee. Reader's Choice — The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers.

— The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers. Future 50 — The top 50 people, across key tech industry categories.

— The top 50 people, across key tech industry categories. Tech Hall of Fame — Decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Reader's Choice awards voting opens on November 4, 2019.

Nominations for the Future 50 Awards are open now, and they close on November 8, 2019. The Future 50 awards recognize the top 50 professionals impacting technology across five sectors, including young leaders, content creators, and visionary CEOs. The ranking of the Future 50 winners will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020, at the first annual Future Tech Awards ceremony.

The nominations for Future Tech Awards include but are not limited to products, services, and people within the Android, Google, and wider tech ecosystems. That's why we're asking you, our readers, to participate.

Stay tuned for more details on the Future Choice, Reader's Choice, Future 50, and Hall of Fame award, and you can follow us and join in the fun on social media using the hashtag #TheBulldogs.

Learn more about the Future Tech Awards