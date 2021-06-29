Lina Khan's appointment as the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission means Google will not be spared in anti-competitive practices and will face tough scrutiny, specifically when trying to acquire new businesses, experts say. Despite criticism claiming she could be biased based on her career path, they add that the appointment is a "great move to keep a check" on Big Tech. U.S. President Joe Biden named Khan, a prominent critic of Big Tech, as chair of the FTC and on June 15 the Senate voted across party lines to confirm her. The agency investigates antitrust violations, deceptive trade practices, and data privacy in Silicon Valley and across the U.S. Khan, 32, said she looked "forward to working" with her colleagues to "protect the public from corporate abuse." Her role will mean companies like Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google will face tough scrutiny. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Prior to her new role, Khan became a prominent voice when she was a law student at Yale University, where she wrote a researched paper about modern antitrust laws and how they failed to check the power of Amazon. The paper gathered attention from policymakers, lawyers, and the press. Khan also attracted the attention of Senator Amy Klobuchar — the chair of the Senate subcommittee that oversees antitrust issues — progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. At the same time, criticism from Big Tech lobbyists and pro-tech groups indicates that her position and previous research could have her rule on cases with bias. Khan's appointment 'undermines the credibility of the agency'

Carl Szabo, vice-president and general counsel of NetChoice, an industry group whose founders include Google, Facebook, and Amazon, said in an interview that the purpose of the FTC chair is to enforce the law like a judge, who looks at facts. "When it comes to Ms. Khan, she seems to be less interested in applying the law as written, than writing the law and that's very dangerous because we want fair decisions based on the law not how any judge feels about that defendant," he said. Szabo, who used to work for former FTC Commissioner Orson Swindle, suspects that Khan is "capable of operating independently," but her background "casts a cloud of doubt on everything the FTC does. It undermines the credibility of the agency." Barbara Sicalides, an antitrust lawyer at Troutman Pepper law firm, rejected the criticism that Khan could be biased and said in an interview that while Khan has expressed reservation regarding Big Tech, those concerns "would likely apply to all companies that fall into the "Big Tech" category." "As chair of the FTC, she will be deciding specific questions involving the fate of companies, their employees, their communities, and innovators," she said. "While it is entirely understandable that businesses are troubled by the uncertainty, I think it's a mistake to assume that unfair treatment is a given." Sicalides added that Khan's concern is specific to "market concentration in terms of digital advertising and the ability of technology companies to leverage their power in one market or side of a platform in an adjacent space where they might face more competition." How does the FTC play a role in Google's world?

Matt Stoller, the author of the book Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy, said in an interview that critics specifically point to Khan's interpretation of antitrust law, which they do not agree with. "Her argument is that antitrust law is interpreted in a narrow way favorable to certain forms of business organization that concentrate too much power," he said. "Her critics argue that her point of view is not accurate. It's not about bias against any particular company." He said that Khan will take the same approach to Google that she will towards Amazon and every other firm. "I think the difference is that antitrust for Google is handled by the Department of Justice, while antitrust for Amazon is handled at the FTC," he said. "However, the FTC does have authority over certain forms of privacy and competition rules, which could affect Google." Currently, Google faces three separate antitrust lawsuits that all have a similar agenda. In October 2020, The Department of Justice (DOJ), along with 11 Republican state attorneys general, filed a suit against the tech giant alleging that the company used exclusionary contracts to prevent competitors from gaining access to key distribution channels so that it held a monopoly in online search. In December 2020, a second lawsuit filed by a coalition of state attorneys generals, led by Texas, targets its advertising technology services. It claims that the tech giant holds an illegal monopoly over online ads. That same month, a third lawsuit was filed by another coalition of state attorneys general similar to the one filed by the DOJ. It, however, includes further specifications on how Google maintained its monopoly as a search engine. How will Khan's appointment affect Google?