- Frostpunk: Console Edition has a new trailer, showing the harrowing world the game takes place in.
- The trailer includes sections of the opening cinematic from the story mode of the game.
- Frostpunk: Console Edition is set to release on October 11th.
- You can preorder Frostpunk: Console Edition for $35 from Amazon.
Frostpunk: Console Edition is just a couple of weeks away from its scheduled release and to celebrate, 11 bit studios has released a new story trailer for the game, showing some of the stylized cinematics that open the story mode. In it, an expedition team makes their way through the frozen wastes while recounting what has led them here. When they find a massive old generator, they realize it is time to build a city that can weather the cold. You can check the story trailer out below:
Frostpunk: Console Edition brings the harrowing city builder to new platforms while adapting and revising the controls to be better suited for consoles. Every decision you make will be recorded in the Book of Laws, while scarce resources mean plenty of tough calls.
Right now, the game is slated to release on October 11. If you'd like an idea of what to expect, our own Brendan Lowry wrote a review of the PC version, which you can read right here.
