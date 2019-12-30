What you need to know
- New patent filings indicate three different layouts of four hole punch cutouts in the display.
- This is only a patent filing, so these designs are not guaranteed to make it to production.
- This patent shows the holes would be for cameras, but the type of cameras is unclear.
Vivo is no stranger to showing off phone designs that can seem futuristic and a bit out there, and this new patent continues that trend. GizChina found a filing in China's intellectual property office for a screen design that has four cameras using hole punch cutouts.
The filing shows these punches off in three different arrays — one hole in each corner of the screen, two in the upper left and upper right with no gap between each hole, and then two in the upper right and left with a gap between holes. While it can be assumed the holes would be for cameras, we don't know for sure if these cameras would be for selfies or have other functions as well.
Vivo has been pushing the boundaries for phone design for a while now. With a phone that has nearly zero display bezel to the first dual pop-up front-facing camera, it knows how to make a statement. Now, since this recent find is only a patent filing, it doesn't mean that we will get to see this phone reach the consumer market. Though, it could be interesting to see what Vivo could do with all of those cameras — hopefully, better than another phone with a camera in each corner did.
What do you think about the Pixel 4a leaks?
The Pixel 4a was recently unveiled thanks to leaked renders and rumored specs. Based on what we've seen so far, what are you thinking about the phone?
Leaked Pixel 4a renders reveal a hole-punch notch and 3.5mm headphone jack
The first batch of Google Pixel 4a renders have arrived, and there’s a lot to unpack. Assuming these are accurate, the phone will have a hole-punch notch, 3.5mm headphone jack, and familiar rear camera housing.
What Android 10 features do you like best?
Now that Android 10 has rolled out to a ton more devices since it was first launched back in September, we're checking in with our AC forum members to see which features they like the best.
Life happens, so keep the Moto E5 protected with these cases
Finding the "right" case can be a tall order, as there are so many different options on the market. We have comprised a list of the best cases for owners of the Moto E5 so your phone will match you, but will also keep the phone protected.