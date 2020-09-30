When the PS5 design was revealed, it was divisive, to say the least. While I love how the PS5 looks, personally, that doesn't mean I think it's perfect. Especially now that we know it's dimensions — it's a chonker. There are a few things I think that could be changed to make it more aesthetically pleasing, and fellow Android Central writer Samuel Tolbert is even more inclined to agree it needs a major overhaul.
The PS5 is too chonky
I'm definitely not the first to say it and I won't be the least, but wow, the PS5 is big. I know we all made fun of the Xbox Series X when it was announced because it looked like a mini-fridge, but all thing's considered, it's actually not that large. According to Sony's official dimensions, the PS5 is 15.4in x 10.24in x 4.09in. I don't know how feasible it would be to change the dimensions given the tech inside — I'm sure it was designed with optimal cooling in mind — but I would have taken a wider console if it meant the PS5 wasn't over a foot tall.
Give the DualSense offset thumbsticks
Okay, technically, this isn't a change on the console itself, but I'm including it anyway. I've always loved Xbox controllers more than any DualShock... until I saw the DualSense. I can't say for certain I'll feel the same after I get my hands on it, but it seems almost perfect. The major issue I have with the DualSense is its thumbstick layout. I've never been a fan of the symmetrical design that all PS4 controllers have. My current PS4 controller right now is the Astro C40 TR, which lets me swap the thumbstick and D-pad position for an offset layout. Ideally, I'd love to see this layout come to the DualSense. It may be a pipe dream that'll never happen, but I can always hope.
PS5 can't lay flat without a stand
While the PS5 is definitely big, I think that is excarberated into an issue by the odd angles the plastic shell takes. As a result, you can't lay it flat without a stand. Mercifully, a stand is included with the purchase of a new console, but this still marks a departure from the easy way the PS4 could be positioned. If we see a "PS5 Slim" revision down the line, I hope it can just be laid flat, no stand necessary.
Simpler storage solution
I totally understand and respect why Sony has gone the route of requiring particular ultra-fast NVME SSDs for expansion. Out of all the advanced PS5 specs, it's the one that will help push forward game design the most and the one developers seem most interested in.
With that said, it's also led to a confusing situation where, per lead architect Mark Cerny, PlayStation is still going to have to individually certify particular drives that can be used, since these SSDs have no design standard. While offering users a choice in expansion is nice, I hope further down the line we simple SSD expansion made possible like through what Microsoft is offering on Xbox Series X|S.
What about you?
How do you feel about the design of the PS5 and its controller? Are there any changes you'd make to it or do you think it's fine as is? Chime off in the comments below.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
4 things we'd change about Chrome OS in 2020
Chrome OS gets a lot of things right and mostly stays out of the way as i get my work done, but there's a few things that are long overdue for a fix. From app aggravations to misplaced settings, here's what grinds my gears in Chrome OS.
Panasonic SoundSlayer review: Ditch your gaming headphones
There aren't many soundbars designed for PC gaming, but for gamers sick of wearing bulky headphones for hours-long gaming sessions, the SoundSlayer could be just what you need.
5G is now available to millions of Americans, see if your city is included
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.