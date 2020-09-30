When the PS5 design was revealed, it was divisive, to say the least. While I love how the PS5 looks, personally, that doesn't mean I think it's perfect. Especially now that we know it's dimensions — it's a chonker. There are a few things I think that could be changed to make it more aesthetically pleasing, and fellow Android Central writer Samuel Tolbert is even more inclined to agree it needs a major overhaul. The PS5 is too chonky I'm definitely not the first to say it and I won't be the least, but wow, the PS5 is big. I know we all made fun of the Xbox Series X when it was announced because it looked like a mini-fridge, but all thing's considered, it's actually not that large. According to Sony's official dimensions, the PS5 is 15.4in x 10.24in x 4.09in. I don't know how feasible it would be to change the dimensions given the tech inside — I'm sure it was designed with optimal cooling in mind — but I would have taken a wider console if it meant the PS5 wasn't over a foot tall. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Give the DualSense offset thumbsticks

Source: Geoff Keighley

Okay, technically, this isn't a change on the console itself, but I'm including it anyway. I've always loved Xbox controllers more than any DualShock... until I saw the DualSense. I can't say for certain I'll feel the same after I get my hands on it, but it seems almost perfect. The major issue I have with the DualSense is its thumbstick layout. I've never been a fan of the symmetrical design that all PS4 controllers have. My current PS4 controller right now is the Astro C40 TR, which lets me swap the thumbstick and D-pad position for an offset layout. Ideally, I'd love to see this layout come to the DualSense. It may be a pipe dream that'll never happen, but I can always hope. PS5 can't lay flat without a stand

Source: Sony

While the PS5 is definitely big, I think that is excarberated into an issue by the odd angles the plastic shell takes. As a result, you can't lay it flat without a stand. Mercifully, a stand is included with the purchase of a new console, but this still marks a departure from the easy way the PS4 could be positioned. If we see a "PS5 Slim" revision down the line, I hope it can just be laid flat, no stand necessary. Simpler storage solution I totally understand and respect why Sony has gone the route of requiring particular ultra-fast NVME SSDs for expansion. Out of all the advanced PS5 specs, it's the one that will help push forward game design the most and the one developers seem most interested in. With that said, it's also led to a confusing situation where, per lead architect Mark Cerny, PlayStation is still going to have to individually certify particular drives that can be used, since these SSDs have no design standard. While offering users a choice in expansion is nice, I hope further down the line we simple SSD expansion made possible like through what Microsoft is offering on Xbox Series X|S. What about you? How do you feel about the design of the PS5 and its controller? Are there any changes you'd make to it or do you think it's fine as is? Chime off in the comments below.