What you need to know
- Fortnite's newest "party royale" game mode has been announced.
- The premiere will take place on Friday, May 8, 2020.
- Fans can look forward to virtual performances Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5.
Last week, Fortnite brought a brand new game mode into the title with the introduction of "party royale," a mode that has no guns and strictly exists as a space for players to kick back and have some fun in. Today, Epic Games announced that the premiere show for the mode will take place this week, and include performances from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5.
The premiere will take place on Friday, May 8, at 9 pm ET. According to Epic Games, the three legendary artists will host back-to-back-to-back sets live at the game's big Main Stage area. Players in the game can hang out, party up with friends, or simply sit back and enjoy the live music opportunity.
Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. 🙌🥳— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020
Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO
For those looking to jump in and experience the moment, Epic Games has said that players can jump in late, and that they'll be able to jump into the mode anytime before 10 pm ET and experience things. For those who won't be available on Friday, a rebroadcast of the Party Royale Premiere will occur on May 9 from 2 pm ET to 3 pm ET.
Unlike events in the past, this will take place in Fortnite's new "party royale" game mode. This game mode is, according to Epic Games, an "experimental and evolving space," and will feature obstacle courses, boat races, and other items to use as you explore the world with other players. There's no weapons in this mode, either, so don't worry about anyone trying to ruin the fun for you.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Fortnite event without some free gear for players. This time, anyone who logs into Fortnite from Friday, May 8 at 6 pm ET to Monday, May 11 at 10 am ET will receive a brand new Neon Wings Back Bling for free.
