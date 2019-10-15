With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent All New World set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the games new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First, it's important to note that you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the All New World missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen. Since there aren't too many loading screens available for the game yet, the one we'll be looking at is the New World one. This screen, which you can see above, shows three characters overlooking the new map of the game, and if you zoom in along the upper right section, you'll notice a faint 'F' hidden on a ridge next to where Lazy Lake is. This is where we'll be headed to, so make your way there!

Where to find different Landmarks in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land just East of Lazy Lake, on a small ridge that overlooks the location. Look for a familiar empty patch of dirt in the ground, and the letter will pop up. Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of All New World Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!

