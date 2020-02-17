Fortnite fans around the world are currently waiting for more information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 but over the weekend, they may have received even more questions in the form of what looks to be an ARG from Epic Games.

On Sunday, people began to find both physical and digital advertisements for Fortnite in a variety of cities across the world. One user - data miner FortTory - had video of one of the advertisements, which was found in a metro station in Brazil.

A sort of ad for Fortnite showed up at a metro station in Brazil. When you call the phone number, it says this:



Yes sir

The agents were called

Card to access the safe(vault) purchased



Potential ARG?



pic.twitter.com/RCaRTKTk0I — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2020

The video itself reveals a phone number to call, which has a prerecorded message centered around agents gathering. Not long after, even more advertisements began popping up, with fellow Fortnite data miner and Twitter user FNLeaksAndInfo releasing a map of all of the numbers, while FortTory released a collection of the voice recordings.

All the phone calls we have found at this moment!



Will update this video when we get new numbers! pic.twitter.com/FN0slm0op7 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 17, 2020

Since then, the various Fortnite social media platforms have all been changed to reflect the new information, with nearly every channel having some sort of photo with a golden handprint on them. On the official Fortnite Discord, a bot simply called The Agency has begun "recruiting" members at random, and things have so far culminated in the official Fortnite Twitter account posting a cryptic tweet regarding an intercepted transmission.

On the official Fortnite Discord there is a bot called “The Agency” which has recruited some members.... pic.twitter.com/b2Tv7aVnqr — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2020

Fans have already begun coming up with some insane theories as to what the agency could be and how it connects to whatever the golden handprint is, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Thankfully, though, we won't have to wait too long to find out, as the second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 is set to launch on Thursday, February 20.