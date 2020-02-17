Fortnite TransmissionSource: Epic Games

  • A brand new ARG has popped up in the world of Fortnite, spanning the game, the real world, and more.
  • The ARG seems to be teasing some sort of agency, as well as a mysterious golden handprint.
  • Epic Games announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 will arrive on February 20.

Fortnite fans around the world are currently waiting for more information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 but over the weekend, they may have received even more questions in the form of what looks to be an ARG from Epic Games.

On Sunday, people began to find both physical and digital advertisements for Fortnite in a variety of cities across the world. One user - data miner FortTory - had video of one of the advertisements, which was found in a metro station in Brazil.

The video itself reveals a phone number to call, which has a prerecorded message centered around agents gathering. Not long after, even more advertisements began popping up, with fellow Fortnite data miner and Twitter user FNLeaksAndInfo releasing a map of all of the numbers, while FortTory released a collection of the voice recordings.

Since then, the various Fortnite social media platforms have all been changed to reflect the new information, with nearly every channel having some sort of photo with a golden handprint on them. On the official Fortnite Discord, a bot simply called The Agency has begun "recruiting" members at random, and things have so far culminated in the official Fortnite Twitter account posting a cryptic tweet regarding an intercepted transmission.

Fans have already begun coming up with some insane theories as to what the agency could be and how it connects to whatever the golden handprint is, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Thankfully, though, we won't have to wait too long to find out, as the second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 is set to launch on Thursday, February 20.

