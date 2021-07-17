The 2021 Formula 1 season continues and this weekend teams and drivers will be in Northamptonshire, England for the British Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone Circuit which held its first Grand Prix all the way back in 1950. Before becoming a racetrack though, the circuit was originally a perimeter road that led to the RAF Silverstone airfield. The track itself has a total of 18 turns, a circuit length of 3.66 miles (5.8km) and drivers will complete 52 laps before finishing the 190 mile (306km) race. Red Bull's Max Verstappen holds the current lap record of one minute and twenty seven seconds which he set at last year's British Grand Prix though he came in second while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took first place.

Speaking of Verstappen, he's currently in the lead in Formula 1's 2021 standings with 182 points, 5 wins and 8 podiums with Hamilton right behind him in second place and Red Bull's Sergio Pérez in third place. While Hamilton started out the season strong with wins in Bahrain, Portugal and Spain, Verstappen has won his last three races in a row. Will Hamilton be able to take back the lead or is this Verstappen's time to shine?

In addition to the regular race at this weekend's British Grand Prix, Formula 1 will also be trialing a new race format called F1 Sprint. Unlike the normal races that take place at a Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint is a race that is run over 100km (17 laps at Silverston) and lasts around 25-30 minutes to provide a short and fast-paced racing spectacle where drivers race from start to finish without the need to pit. Points are awarded to the top three drivers and there won't be a podium. However, the finishing order for the F1 Sprint on Saturday will define the grid for British Grand Prix. It's also worth noting that in order to accommodate F1 Sprint, drivers will only have a chance to get in two practice sessions before Sunday's big race.

Whether you're a die-hard fan rooting for Hamilton or Verstappen or just want to see what Formula 1's new race format is all about, we'll show you how to watch the British Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

British Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 British Grand Prix will be held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England from July 16-18. One practice session will be held on Friday and another practice session along with the qualifying session will be held on Saturday. The British Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 18 and the race will begin at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST.

How to watch the British Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the British Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 4pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the British Grand Prix in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the British Grand Prix on ESPN with coverage of the race beginning at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT on Sunday. If you plan on sleeping in, don't worry as you can always watch the race after it's finished on the ESPN app though you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. ESPN will also show a replay of the race on TV on ESPNews at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday evening.

How to watch the British Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the British Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

