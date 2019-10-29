The holiday of candy, costumes, crazily scaring people — and best of all, PUMPKINS!!! is upon us, and you should be celebrating! Not all of us get to dress up to the nines and go beg for candy anymore, but that doesn't mean your phone can't get a costume! There are lots of ways to dress up a phone without getting tacky cases, and that's why we're bringing you a variety of sweet and simple wallpapers that remind us that not only is Halloween here, but it's for more than just horror shows.
Go retro: Trick or Treat by Adam GrasonStaff pick
This brighter, more nostalgic take on the Halloween black cat comes from the outrageously talented Adam Grason, who has done beautiful work for companies like Google and Disney. This festive piece features a black and white cat posing inside a jack-o-lantern carved with an adorable cartoon face. We've taken this wallpaper and amended it to better fit taller phone displays.
Get off the road!!: Weinheim, Germany by u/inkvine83
This frankly freakish road in the middle of a desolate woods in Germany looks like it has Nazgul, goblins, and god knows how many other monsters lurking in the roots and the mist. I need two swords and a cleric before I'd even attempt to cross it, thanks.
Maid vs witch cult: Rem Halloween Minimalistic by Ancors
Whether you're a huge Re-Zero fan or not, the minimalist take on this holiday ensemble for the darling demi-human maid Rem is a cute Halloween wallpaper with just the right amount of playfulness to it. The neutral palette helps this wallpaper feel less saccharine than most.
Howl-o-ween is here!: Bad Moon Riding by Ryan Bliss
Ryan Bliss has been making amazingly dope 3D digital wallpapers for over 20 years and his latest Halloween wallpaper is worth every penny for horror fans. The werewolf transforming under the rising blood-red moon is haunting, and who knows what else lurks in the fog.
Chromebook users, rejoice: Pumpkin paper
I think we can all agree it doesn't get more adorably Halloween than a little black cat with a jack-o-lantern. Now, there are two things you should know about this wallpaper: first, this is a paid wallpaper, and I have no problem paying for it because LOOK AT THOSE EYES! They will cut deep into your soul and drag the biggest AWWW out of you.
Creepy wallpapers: Backdrops
Backdrops is a massive wallpaper app that features hundreds upon hundreds of wallpapers from artists all around the world, and it should come as no surprise that several of the wallpapers within the app are spooky, such as "Devil's Night," "Dead Shed," and "Within the Woods." Other wallpapers like "Pumpkin Spice" take on the lighter side of the haunted holiday.
Tricks and treats
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year, but it doesn't have to be. The holiday is fun, bright, and full of great iconography, so the right decorations are paramount. You can decorate your home, but you can also decorate your phone.
The more nostalgic Trick or Treat wallpaper is a holiday favorite of mine, with the nostalgic art style and the classic color scheme. It's a wonderfully bright wall for a holiday that's largely about darkness and demons, and I dig that dichotomy. Thanks Adam Grason!
Backdrops has a great variety of creepy, creepy wallpapers, too, and once Nov. 1 rolls around, there are plenty of Christmas wallpapers to switch over to, because unless you're a massive Nightmare Before Christmas fan, your Halloween wallpaper won't last long into November.
