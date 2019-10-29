The holiday of candy, costumes, crazily scaring people — and best of all, PUMPKINS!!! is upon us, and you should be celebrating! Not all of us get to dress up to the nines and go beg for candy anymore, but that doesn't mean your phone can't get a costume! There are lots of ways to dress up a phone without getting tacky cases, and that's why we're bringing you a variety of sweet and simple wallpapers that remind us that not only is Halloween here, but it's for more than just horror shows.

Tricks and treats

Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year, but it doesn't have to be. The holiday is fun, bright, and full of great iconography, so the right decorations are paramount. You can decorate your home, but you can also decorate your phone.

The more nostalgic Trick or Treat wallpaper is a holiday favorite of mine, with the nostalgic art style and the classic color scheme. It's a wonderfully bright wall for a holiday that's largely about darkness and demons, and I dig that dichotomy. Thanks Adam Grason!

Backdrops has a great variety of creepy, creepy wallpapers, too, and once Nov. 1 rolls around, there are plenty of Christmas wallpapers to switch over to, because unless you're a massive Nightmare Before Christmas fan, your Halloween wallpaper won't last long into November.