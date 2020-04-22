A few days ago, we published a poll asking you which companies you thought were the most environmentally friendly. Some companies are more boisterous about their impact on our planet than others are, so we wanted to get an idea from our readers about which ones stick out as Earth-friendly champions. Now that Earth Day 2020 is here, we want to look at the results of that poll and see how your votes match up to reality. Which companies do you think are most environmentally friendly? We're starting with the top three companies/brands we talk about most often here on AC, and after that, we'll dive into the other ones and see how they compare. Google/Alphabet

Google/Alphabet came in at second place with 19.7% of the votes, and that lines up quite accurately with what the company actually does to help preserve the resources of our planet. Google has an entire website dedicated to its sustainability efforts, and it paints a pretty clear picture of Google being a company that's making considerable efforts to keep Earth happy and healthy. In 2018, Google matched 100% of its entire electricity consumption with investments in renewable energy to offset that use. Google's also an advocate of the "circular economy," which is the idea that products can be used over and over again rather than being used once and then thrown out. There are a few key data points backing this up, including: 22% of components used for machine upgrades in 2016 were refurbished

36% of servers used by Google in 2016 were remanufactured

Google saw a landfill diversion rate of 86% for global data centers in 2016 Those numbers all come from that sustainability website mentioned above, and unfortunately, those data points are a bit outdated, seeing as how we're now in 2020. That said, Google does have its 2019 Environmental Report shared on a separate site with more recent info. Looking at that report, some highlights include: Google data centers are (on average) twice as energy efficient as a "typical enterprise data center"

All Google Cloud products are 100% carbon neutral

19% of components used for server upgrades in 2018 were refurbished

3.5 million components were resold to be used by other organizations That focus even trickles down to some of Google's hardware products, with the Nest Thermostat E, Google Home, and Chromecast featuring 25% - 75% post-consumer recycled plastics for their construction. There's also the more recent Nest Mini, which is made out of 100% recycled plastic bottles. Samsung

Shifting over to Samsung, it was much further down the list at fifth place, with 9.74% of user votes. Samsung doesn't talk about its environmentally-friendly efforts as much as Google does, but action is definitely being taken in this regard. Samsung operates with the slogan "PlanetFirst," which is described as follows: Our slogan incorporates Samsung Electronics' determination and action to put Earth and the environment. Samsung Electronics laid the foundations for Eco-management as a philosophy for the 21st century in the Samsung Environmental Declaration in 1992. Since then, we have gone beyond mere passive adherence to environmental regulations and laws. We have put Eco-management into action, offering our customers eco-friendly solutions and leading the way to a sustainable future. A healthy environment is essential to our future. Samsung has a few major goals it hopes to achieve in 2020 as part of its Green Management initiative, such as reducing its greenhouse gas productions, GHG emissions, and water usage. In 2004, Samsung adopted its Eco-design Process, which "analyzes a product's potential environmental impact." The Galaxy S10, for example, features 37% bio materials for the front deco part, 20% reusable paper for the charging case, and 70% reusable paper for the box it ships in. Motorola