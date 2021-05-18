Let's face it, guys. Passwords are hard. You have to come up with a new, unique, memorable password for every single website you log into, but most of us end up reusing old passwords — or worse, forgetting what unique password we came up with. This is why the best Android password managers can get away with charging up to a hundred dollars a year — or you could use Google's Password Manager for free.

The Google Password Manager that's built into Google Chrome is integrated with autofill on Android, integrated with the desktop Chrome Browser, and it just got even easier to use it for changing those horrible, old passwords that have been exposed in five different database breaches. Rolling out to Chrome on Android users in the United States — and other countries in coming months — you'll be able to see a Google Assistant pop-up when you're on a website with a bad password. If you tap it, Google Password Manager can now use Duplex on the Web to change that bad password to a long, strong, randomly generated password that Google will then keep safe for you.

This won't support every single website at first launch, but hopefully, more and more sites will be added in the coming weeks and months. this comes on the heels of Google renewing its push for two-factor authentication on Google accounts. Also, if you haven't already, it's time to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account.