At the beginning of the month, the Fitbit Versa 2 broke cover thanks to a series of leaked renders. Now, the upcoming smartwatch has made another appearance thanks to some marketing materials and hands-on pictures.

The previous leak of the Versa 2 suggested that the watch would come equipped with support for Alexa, and the new leaked marketing materials further reiterate that.

As you can see in the picture at the top of the article, the Versa 2 will apparently allow you to use Alexa to set timers, control smart home devices, ask about the weather, and more. This also means the Versa 2 will be the first Fitbit smartwatch to come with a microphone, something I've been longing for ever since the Ionic launched in 2017.

Outside of Alexa integration, hands-on pictures of the Versa 2's retail box provide even more insight into the wearable. The box confirms Fitbit Pay support, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, support for local song storage, and 4+ days of battery life.

It's reported that Fitbit will announce the Versa 2 on August 25 followed by an official release on September 15.