With the stable Android 12 version now available, manufacturers are integrating the build into their custom skins. OnePlus is introducing the first beta for OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, starting with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. With OnePlus merging the OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS and working on a new unified OS that's set to launch with the OnePlus 10 series early next year, OxygenOS 12 is the last version of OnePlus' custom skin. The OxygenOS 11.3 build on the Nord 2 gave us a first look at what the ColorOS integration would look like, and OxygenOS 12 takes things to the next level. The interface gets a redesign that's in line with ColorOS 12, offering a cleaner layout with increased spacing and less information density. OnePlus says the interface offers a "safe and chill place" for its users, and that the new design makes the UI easier to use and more readable: Visually, the change of light indicates a clearer distance, while hierarchy and interspersed relationships enhance readability and ease of use. In addition, the soft light and shadow minimize the unnecessary distractions in the UI, thus providing a more immersive and comfortable experience.

In terms of new additions, OxygenOS 12 picks up a lot of features from ColorOS, including customizable dark mode with three levels — Gentle, Medium, and Enhanced. The feature debuted last year with ColorOS 11, and OxygenOS 12 is retaining the mode with the labels intact.

As I revealed a few months ago, OxygenOS 12 is getting the Private Safe feature from ColorOS 11 that lets you hide sensitive documents, images, and more in a password-protected vault. ColorOS' game toolbox is also included by default within OxygenOS 12.

Canvas AOD is getting a refresh with new styles, and there's now a new Notes client has a fresh design and doubles up as a to-do list service, and you can also doodle to take notes.

OnePlus says it simplified the UI based on "geometric deconstruction" to make it more inclusive for users in different regions. With OnePlus' phones sold in over 30 countries and OxygenOS available in a few dozen languages, the goal is to make the interface seamless regardless of the language. OxygenOS 12 relies on neumorphism — a modern take on skeuomorphism — for a new icon layout with increased shadows and subtle gradients that differentiates it from its predecessor.