What you need to know
- Final Fantasy VII remake was announced as PlayStation Exclusive.
- New box art suggests that it's only a timed exclusive.
- The exclusivity period expires on March 3, 2021.
- It may come to Xbox One and PC then.
For years now, there have been rumors floating around of an Xbox version of the Final Fantasy VII remake. Today, the box art for the game was updated with the date when PlayStation exclusivity ends. According to the images which are being shared on social media, it's coming to other platforms on March 3, 2012. The exclusivity only lasts a year it seems. Hopefully, the title will be optimized for Project Scarlett which is rumored to have 12 teraflops of power.
You can take a look at the image Twitter user Wario64 posted. On the bottom right corner, you can see that it says exclusivity ends on "3/3/21." Looks like the rumors were correct after all. Given the fact that the Final Fantasy series is coming to Xbox Game Pass, Final Fantasy XIV is in the works for the system, and Final Fantasy XV sold quite well, it would've been a surprise had this title not landed on Microsoft's console.
Final Fantasy VII Remake box art updated with timed exclusive disclaimer - until March 3, 2021 pic.twitter.com/IGL0f5dbBb— Wario64 (@Wario64) December 10, 2019
Are you going to play the game on PlayStation 4 or are you going to wait for the Xbox One version? Let us know. However, keep in mind that 2021 is a while away so new deals could be inked in the meantime. Let's hope that it lands on Xbox One and doesn't just hit PC because anything is possible in the competitive gaming industry.
