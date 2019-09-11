What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently in development for PlayStation 4, with several new trailers shown this year.
- The game has a new Tokyo Game Show 2019 trailer, with a new look at characters, combat, locations and more.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently scheduled to arrive on March 3, 2020.
- You can preorder the game at Amazon for $60.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is well on the way and there's a new Tokyo Game Show 2019 trailer for eager fans to take a look at. In the trailer, we get glimpses of familiar characters, locations and more from the original game. You can check out the new trailer below:
There's a lot of really cool, brief snippets that I'm sure fans will analyze and pour over for a long time. For a few years, basically no information was released for the game but all that changed earlier this year when a new teaser trailer was released. After that, more footage was released during E3 2019 and fans have been going hands-on with the game at different gaming events. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently set to release on March 3, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4.
