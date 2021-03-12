2021's NPD results are continuing and thanks to the efforts of analyst Mat Piscatella, we have a breakdown of the best-selling games in the U.S. (in dollar sales), tracked from January 31 to February 27.

For game sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was finally dethroned and has been knocked to the #2 spot, while newcomer Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling game of the month. Notably, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues to show strong legs in fourth place, while the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is at #10.

In terms of console sales, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in both units sold and dollar sales. The PS5 was the second best-selling console of the month and is currently the fastest-selling console in U.S history.

Here are the February 2021 results:

Total sales: $4.6 billion, up 35% year-over-year

Video game hardware: $406 million, up 121% year-over-year.

February 2021 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Persona 5 Strikers Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Little Nightmares 2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 21 NBA 2K21* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mortal Kombat 11 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Ring Fit Adventure Just Dance 2021 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Immortals Fenyx Rising

*Digital sales not included

February 2021 NPD Here are the best-selling games of February 2021 by platform:

February 2021 NPD PlayStation platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Persona 5 Strikers Madden NFL 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition NBA 2K21 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Little Nightmares 2

February 2021 NPD Xbox platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Madden NFL 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Little Nightmares 2 Forza Horizon 4 FIFA 21 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Mortal Kombat 11 UFC 4

February 2021 NPD Nintendo platforms

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Super Mario 3D All-Stars Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Just Dance 2021 Super Mario Party* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

February 2021 NPD Here are the best-selling games of 2021 so far:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Persona 5 Strikers Ring Fit Adventure

That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out the January 2021 NPD report here.