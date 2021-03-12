What you need to know
- The February 2021 NPD results have been revealed.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling game of the month.
- The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console.
- The PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history.
2021's NPD results are continuing and thanks to the efforts of analyst Mat Piscatella, we have a breakdown of the best-selling games in the U.S. (in dollar sales), tracked from January 31 to February 27.
For game sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was finally dethroned and has been knocked to the #2 spot, while newcomer Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling game of the month. Notably, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues to show strong legs in fourth place, while the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is at #10.
In terms of console sales, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in both units sold and dollar sales. The PS5 was the second best-selling console of the month and is currently the fastest-selling console in U.S history.
Here are the February 2021 results:
- Total sales: $4.6 billion, up 35% year-over-year
- Video game hardware: $406 million, up 121% year-over-year.
February 2021 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 21
- Little Nightmares 2
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Just Dance 2021
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- *Digital sales not included
February 2021 NPD Here are the best-selling games of February 2021 by platform:
February 2021 NPD PlayStation platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Madden NFL 21
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- NBA 2K21
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Little Nightmares 2
February 2021 NPD Xbox platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Madden NFL 21
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Little Nightmares 2
- Forza Horizon 4
- FIFA 21
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- UFC 4
February 2021 NPD Nintendo platforms
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury*
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Ring Fit Adventure
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Just Dance 2021
- Super Mario Party*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
February 2021 NPD Here are the best-selling games of 2021 so far:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury*
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Ring Fit Adventure
That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out the January 2021 NPD report here.
Five things I want from a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
The Galaxy Watch 4 seems to be coming sooner than we had originally expected, but we still don't know much about the actual product just yet. Still, that doesn't mean we don't have personal wishlists for features, new and old.
Review: The Whoop Strap 3.0 is a hardcore fitness companion
More and more companies that make fitness trackers and smartwatches are getting into the subscription services game, but Whoop is a company that has gone all-in on subscriptions, bundling hardware and software into a monthly fee. After spending some time with the Whoop Strap 3.0, I warmed up to this model more than I had expected to.
Here’s your best look yet at the Huawei P50 and its massive camera bump
Leaked renders of the vanilla Huawei P50 have surfaced, revealing an identical egg-shaped camera bump as the P50 Pro. Both phones are rumored to feature a custom 1-inch Sony IMX800 image sensor.
Control, Destruction AllStars, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in March
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in March. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.