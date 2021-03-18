The Far Cry series is a Ubisoft staple, with Ubisoft Montreal helming every game, except for the very first one which was developed by Crytek. Each Far Cry game takes place in a completely new setting, with some sort of powerful dictator or threat that needs to be deposed. While the existence of a new Far Cry game was being speculated, the existence of Far Cry 6 first leaked through a listing on the PlayStation Store. With both Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 selling over 10 million copies, it's safe to say this is going to be a big game. Ubisoft shared some more on Far Cry 6 at Ubisoft Forward and there's now some information to pour over. The game has been delayed with no release date however, so there's still a lot that we're not sure about. Here's everything we know about Far Cry 6. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Far Cry 6 trailer The official trailer for Far Cry 6 was revealed during Ubisoft Forward. In it, we see the main villain of the game having a heartfelt yet brutal conversation with his son. You can take a look at the trailer below.

Far Cry 6 location and villain

Far Cry 6 is set on the island of Yara, a tropical island that Ubisoft states is the biggest open world in a Far Cry game so far. The main villain is a dictator named Anton Castillo, portrayed by none other than Giancarlo Esposito, an actor of Breaking Bad fame. This villain wants to keep the island preserved as he sees fit, crushing any who oppose them. The young boy also in the cover art is Castillo's son, Diego. Far Cry 6 gameplay and features

Like past Far Cry games, this is an open world first-person shooter. Players will have access to a variety of vehicles and weapons as they fight against the regime. You'll also be able to employ Amigos, guns for hire who can help you out across firefights. You can also choose your character's gender. Unlike its many predecessors, this game isn't being developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Instead, it's being made by Ubisoft Toronto, with support work from Ubisoft Berlin. Is Far Cry 6 a prequel? Initially, a few fans began to theorize that Far Cry 6 was actually a stealth prequel, pointing to how Diego has a similar scar to Far Cry 3 villain Vaas. Young Vaas?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RcNogWhy2f — 🔥⛓DblackRaven⛓🔥 Yakuza 5: Remastered (@Dblackraven1) July 10, 2020 This is the only evidence the theory is based on so far though and we're not expecting it to really go beyond that. This is most likely just a coincidence, especially since the timing of when this game is set in both location and time doesn't really line up to be prequel. Is Far Cry 6 coming to PS4?

Yes. While Far Cry 6 is coming to PC and next-generation console platforms, it's also being released on current-generation systems, including the PS4. It supports a free upgrade, so if you buy it on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost. Far Cry 6 release date