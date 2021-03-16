Xiaomi, like many Chinese companies, has teetered on a razor's edge in the U.S. market. Tensions between the U.S. and China have led to a situation where no matter how good many of Xiaomi's products are, it seems like it's never going to be welcomed into the country. In January, former U.S. President Donald Trump placed new restrictions on Xiaomi as part of a package of measures targeting Chinese firms. The company fought these measures in court and has since obtained an order halting enforcement of the restrictions. Hang on a moment — why did Xiaomi get banned?

Specifically? Xiaomi didn't get banned or barred from the market in the way that Huawei did. Instead, the company was placed on a blacklist, preventing U.S-based businesses from investing in it. This was more of an attack aimed at the company's wallet than it was at stopping Xiaomi from doing business entirely. The reasoning given was that Xiaomi was an arm of the "Communist Chinese Military" and therefore could not be trusted or supported by U.S. parties. Of course, Xiaomi objected vehemently to this accusation, reiterating that it was a company that serviced civilians and businesses first and foremost. In a statement delivered to Android Central, Xiaomi said: The Company confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military, and is not a "Communist Chinese Military Company" defined under the NDAA. The Company will take appropriate course of actions to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders. So does the court's ruling mean that Xiaomi is home free now?

Well, Xiaomi did have a compelling argument. They really aren't affiliated with the Chinese military as far as anyone can prove, and a U.S. court has thus far agreed with that characterization. On March 12, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras also noted that the national security concerns were somewhat questionable and that he was "somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here." It's worth noting that the restrictions on Xiaomi have not been lifted just yet. What has happened is that the judge has halted the order temporarily until the case is concluded. It is theoretically possible that some evidence may come to light to reverse his decision. At this time though, that outcome appears highly unlikely, and Contreras believes Xiaomi will win its case — hence why the order was halted to prevent "irreparable harm." Following that, Xiaomi shared another statement reiterating its innocence: Xiaomi believes that the decisions of designating it as a Chinese Communist Military Company are arbitrary and capricious, and the judge agrees with it. Xiaomi plans to continue to request that the court declare the designation unlawful and permanently remove the designation. Do I need to worry about my Xiaomi phone?

The restrictions that Xiaomi faced were unlike Huawei's. The effect they could have created would have been financial in nature. This could, in theory, have led to an organic decline in the quality of Xiaomi's hardware and software. It would not result in anything like the removal of Google Play from future phones, nor would it have lead to Xiaomi needing to scramble for components from an ever-shrinking list of suppliers. Your Xiaomi phone would be fine. I heard Huawei's also been banned. Will that change too?