Facebook introduced Secret Conversations as an experimental feature for Messenger in 2016, allowing users to send end-to-end encrypted messages. Very soon, however, you may even be able to make encrypted audio and video calls using the feature.

App sleuth Jane Manchun Wong, who discovered the unreleased feature, has also shared a screenshot that says audio and video calls made over Secret Conversation will be "end-to-end encrypted across all your active mobile devices." However, since the feature is currently in testing and Facebook is yet to confirm that such a feature is planned to be released, it may take a while before you can start making audio or video calls using the secret conversations function.