What you need to know
- Facebook is testing encrypted audio and video calls over Secret Conversations in the Messenger app.
- Audio and video calls made over Secret Conversations will be "encrypted end-to-end across all your active mobile devices."
- Facebook is also said to working on bringing its in-house voice assistant to the main app.
Facebook introduced Secret Conversations as an experimental feature for Messenger in 2016, allowing users to send end-to-end encrypted messages. Very soon, however, you may even be able to make encrypted audio and video calls using the feature.
App sleuth Jane Manchun Wong, who discovered the unreleased feature, has also shared a screenshot that says audio and video calls made over Secret Conversation will be "end-to-end encrypted across all your active mobile devices." However, since the feature is currently in testing and Facebook is yet to confirm that such a feature is planned to be released, it may take a while before you can start making audio or video calls using the secret conversations function.
Facebook Messenger is testing Video/Audio calls over Secret Conversation pic.twitter.com/aNgnvtzsBf— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 31, 2019
Facebook announced earlier this year that it plans to introduce end-to-end encryption across all its popular messaging apps as part of a more "privacy-focused" approach. The UK, US and Australian governments, however, recently wrote to Facebook and asked it to ensure that the safety of its users is not compromised and provide court-authorized access to communications on its messaging services to law enforcement agencies to protect the public before going ahead with its end-to-end encryption plan.
In addition to encrypted audio and video calls over Secret Conversations, Wong says Facebook is also working on bringing its own virtual assistant to the main app.
How to make Facebook Messenger as secure as possible
Can the US carriers solve Android messaging? We're answering your questions
CCMI is bringing an RCS-like messaging experience to Android. Will all smartphone users finally get the features we've come to expect from other messaging apps?
WhatsApp finally adds fingerprint lock to its Android app
WhatsApp introduced fingerprint lock on iOS back in February, and now it has finally brought the feature over to its Android app.
What headphones are you using with the Galaxy Note 10?
The Galaxy Note 10 is the first Note phone to not have a 3.5mm headphone jack — meaning wireless and USB-C headphones are a must. If you own the phone, what headphones/earbuds are you using with it?
Up your camera game with these apps for Android
Shooting with your Android camera is usually great, but third-party apps can pack a punch in places you didn’t even know you needed!