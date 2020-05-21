Facebook is rolling out safety alerts fo Messenger on both iOS and Android going forward.

"As we move to end-to-end encryption, we are investing in privacy-preserving tools like this to keep people safe without accessing message content," Facebook's Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety said, "We developed these safety tips with machine learning that looks at behavioral signals like an adult sending a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18. This ensures that the new features will be available and effective when Messenger is end-to-end encrypted."

Most particularly, Facebook has addressed three particular pain points.

The first of which is adding new safety notices when something doesn't seem right. For instance, if you're messaging someone new and they ask for money, Facebook will ask you to double-check and give you a few tips on what to do.