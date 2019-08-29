What you need to know
- F1 2019 also contains the supporting F2 championship for the first time.
- At launch, the F2 cars and drivers were limited to the 2018 season.
- Promised update to add 2019 season content is coming soon, free to download on Xbox One, PC and PS4.
For the first time in the series, F1 2019 contains more than just Formula One cars and drivers. F2 made its debut in this years game, even featuring at the very beginning of the career mode with a set of challenges that would help shape your destiny in the premier class. But so far F2 content has been limited to 2018 drivers, like current F1 talent George Russell and Alex Albon.
Codemasters has today announced that the update to add the current F2 season into F1 2019 is coming very soon, albeit without committing to a firm date as yet.
F2 is a strong addition to the game, and presents an entirely new challenge. As in the real world, the F2 cars behave very differently to the F1 cars, and in some regards are a bigger test of your driving skill.
Unfortunately, we're left waiting for now on further details, but fans are sure to be excited. The near-identical nature of F2 cars and the structure of its race weekends provide a whole new flavor of digital racing. The update will be free and available across Xbox One, PC and PS4.
Lights out
F1 2019
The best outing yet for Codemasters' franchise
F1 2019 isn't just another yearly update, with improved visuals, the addition of the F2 class and more customizable multiplayer experience, it's a truly epic experience.
