For the first time in the series, F1 2019 contains more than just Formula One cars and drivers. F2 made its debut in this years game, even featuring at the very beginning of the career mode with a set of challenges that would help shape your destiny in the premier class. But so far F2 content has been limited to 2018 drivers, like current F1 talent George Russell and Alex Albon.

Codemasters has today announced that the update to add the current F2 season into F1 2019 is coming very soon, albeit without committing to a firm date as yet.