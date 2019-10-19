At the Google I/O 2019 keynote event, CEO Sundar Pichai explained Google's mission when it comes to hardware products by saying "They all share a single goal: to be helpful, so we can be there for you big and small over the course of your day." At the Made by Google 2019 Event, Google Senior Vice President of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh echoed this sentiment. Google calls this idea ambient computing and it means Google wants to be in your life all of the time, whenever you need it, in a way that feels natural.

The Pixel 4 doesn't have to be the best overall as long as its the best way to check your Gmail.

Now that we've seen the hardware Google is offering, we can get a better idea of how hard Google is pushing towards this singular goal. Everything Google showed us at the event is designed to let the company's services be there any time, any place. Forget ideas like phones with RADAR or Chromebooks with ribbed undersides because these are just ways to deliver more Google in better ways.

This isn't exactly a new look from a giant tech company. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook are all trying to do the same thing with varying degrees of success. The days of making all the money from hardware or software sales are over (though those days were smashingly great for Apple and Microsoft) because rising prices are a concern and how consumers buy and use things have changed. Even Apple, long the king when it comes to the hardware sales-first profit model, is now offering things like gaming and movie subscription services. The future of tech is now in services and making it easy for you to have access to them.