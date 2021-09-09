After having skipped the E3 and Gamescom shows, Sony has finally held its big showcase event. Considering the company's slate over the next six months was looking bare, we were expecting some decently-sized announcements. The PlayStation Showcase not only had updates on previously announced games like God of War: Ragnarok, but it had some new games to announce, too. Here are all the games it revealed at the event. Knights of the Old Republic Remake

It's real after all. The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to PS5. All we saw was a glimpse of Darth Revan in all their glory, as well as a short voice clip of Bastila describing them. But we do know it'll be a console launch exclusive on the PS5. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Project EVE gets a gameplay trailer

This mysterious Korean action game got a gameplay showcase, showing off its post-apocalyptic setting and the slick moves of its heroine. No release date was given. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release date

2K showed off a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the fantasy spin-off of Borderlands starring the titular RPG enthusiast. We got a glimpse of what gameplay will look like, as well as the apparent framing narrative of Tiny Tina's gaming session. Forspoken story trailer has jokes

A new trailer for Forspoken finally gives us some background detail on main character Frey and how she came to be in the world of Athia. She'll also face off against a mysterious woman in boss fight. Also, the trailer injects a little humor in to the property for the first time. Rainbow Six Extraction trailer shows Operators in action

A new trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction shows what Team Rainbow is facing in the new game, and also gives a preview of what each of the Operators are capable of. The trailer also confirms the game is coming in January 2022. Alan Wake Remastered coming on Oct. 5

Sony showed off a trailer for the recently announced Alan Wake Remastered, showing Alan in action as he tries to save his wife. It's being released in less than a month for both PS5 and PS4 on Oct. 5. GTA V and Online coming to PS5 on March 2022

We already knew that Grand Theft Auto V was coming to PlayStation 5, as that was one of the first things shown at the console's reveal event. However, it was originally supposed to be released sometime this year. According to the trailer shown at this event, GTA V and Online have been pushed to a March 2022 release date on PS5. Ghostwire Tokyo finally returns

After no updates on the game for a while, Ghostwire Tokyo finally gets a new trailer that shows off the spooks that haunt the streets of the city. Ghostwire Tokyo will also apparently use several features on the DualSense controller, namely the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Guardians of the Galaxy gets a story trailer

We saw a glimpse of the enemies that Peter Quill and company will face off against in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt trailer shows off the clans

While it's not exactly the Vampire: The Masquerade game everyone's hoping for, the new battle royale game Bloodhunt is showing off its Vampire credentials with a clan trailer that shows off the Toreador, Nosferatu, Brujah, and others in action. Deathloop's final trailer recaps Colt's struggle

We got one more trailer for Deathloop before it's set to launch, which didn't show off a lot of new information but did recap the basic premise and main character's Colt's determination to break the timeloop he's stuck in. Mysterious game Tchia is revealed

Tchia is a beautiful island adventure game that was apparently inspired by the beauty of New Caledonia. It stars a child who's capable of turning into different animals and also plays a ukelele. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves coming to PS5 and PC

The rumors are true: An Uncharted bundle that includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is coming to both PS5 and PC. The PS5 version is set to launch in 2022, and the PC version will follow shortly thereafter. Marvel Wolverine coming from Insomniac

Insomniac Games, the same studio behind the Spider-Man titles, is making yet another Marvel game. We saw a teaser trailer for the upcoming Wolverine game, which just showed Logan in a wrecked bar, ready to throw down as someone creeps up behind him with a knife. It's in development for the PS5. Gran Turismo 7 coming to Playstation on March 4

A new trailer for Gran Turismo 7 showed off the beauty of the game on PS5, and also revealed that it'll be launching on both PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022. The game will also have several features including time and weather change simulations, and the return of the livery editor. Spider-Man 2 coming in 2023, and Venom's coming with it