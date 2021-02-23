Smart home security used to be something of a luxury but HD cameras have become really affordable in recent years. If you're yet to equip your home with an extra layer of security, today's deals on Eufy security products over at Amazon. Right now, you can score EufyCam 2C Pro cameras at all-time low prices with 25% off.

If you're new to Eufy's security ecosystem, your best purchase is the EufyCam 2C Pro 2-cam kit at $239.99. This kit comes with two wireless cameras and the HomeBase 2, which is the base station you need to connect everything together. Not only does it connect with these cameras, but the HomeBase 2 also works with other Eufy gear like the regular EufyCam, the EufyCam E, and Eufy entry sensors.

The cameras provide live streaming and video recording in 2K resolutions. You'll be able to fully see what's going on in or around your home. They also have detailed night vision thanks to an infrared setting, but you can also use the built-in spotlight to illuminate the area.

These cameras are designed with a powerful battery that will last for up to 180 days on a single charge. Not only do you get to skip the inconvenience and tediousness of setting up wired security, you also don't have to worry about recharging the wireless battery for six months at a time.

You can use your phone to receive smart alerts from your cameras when they detect intruders. The cameras use human detection technology, which helps them distinguish body shapes and facial patterns. You won't get bad alerts that waste your time. You'll know when your camera has spotted a human or a stray cat instead.

The IP67 rating for the cameras means they resist dust, dirt, and water. The number 6 means there's nowhere on the camera for dust to even get in. It is completely protected. The 7 rating means not only are the cameras protected from weather like rain, but you could actually immerse them in water up to one meter in depth and they'd be fine. Very impressive for cameras you're definitely going to want to use outside.

If you already have other Eufy gear, the EufyCam 2C Pro add-on camera is also 25% off if you want to cover more areas of your home. The sale also initially included the 5-piece Eufy alarm at $119.99, though it has since jumped back up to its retail price of $160. Keep your eyes peeled on it in case the price falls once again.