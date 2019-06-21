Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the mobile gaming craze of 2019, and if you're eager to start playing, you'll probably get annoyed when your gameplay gets interrupted and you see a pop-up saying "Error has occurred with the wireless network." While there's no one-size-fits-all solution to this error, we've put together a few helpful tips/tricks to try and get you back on your way to casting spells and battling other wizards/witches. Make sure you have a good connection Before you do any real troubleshooting, you'll want to make sure that you actually have a good connection in the first place. You can find your signal strength indicator at the top right of your phone's screen, and if it has three-five bars, you should be fine. If you're rocking two bars of service or less, try moving to a new location that has better reception. While cell service is based entirely on where you live and who your carrier is, the general rule of thumb is that you'll get the best speeds/coverage in more populated areas (such as a town/city). Disable any Download Boosters or carrier-specific optimizers Some Android phones, specifically Samsung ones, have a feature called "Download Booster." When enabled, it allows you to download apps and other files faster using a combination of Wi-Fi and LTE. However, if left enabled when not downloading any files, it can cause some wonkiness with the way your phone works. To disable it on a Samsung phone running Android 9 Pie: Go to Settings. Tap Connections. Tap More connection settings. Ensure that Download Booster is turned off.

Ensure GPS is fully enabled For a game like Wizards Unite where you're moving around in the real world, it's crucial that you're using your phone's GPS to its fullest abilities. You can find your GPS settings in your phone's main Settings menu, usually buried under a tab called "Security." Not only do you want to make sure that your Location toggle is turned on, but we also recommend turning on "Improve Location Accuracy" under "Google Location Accuracy" and ensuring that Wi-Fi scanning and Bluetooth scanning are both enabled. Depending on the phone you're using, these settings are usually found under something called "Improve accuracy" or "Scanning."