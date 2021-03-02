Fall Guys Season 2 JumpsSource: Mediatonic

What you need to know

  • Mediatonic is a game development studio most recently known for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
  • Today, Epic Games announced that it was acquiring Mediatonic and its parent company Tonic Games Group.
  • Epic Games is looking at bringing new features like cross-play to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout but has nothing concrete to announce for now.

Publisher Epic Games is acquiring Mediatonic, the studio behind several games but most recently Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The purchase, which was made for an undisclosed price, will see Mediatonic join other Epic Games studios like Rocket League developer Psyonix. Tonic Games Group CEO Dave Bailey stated that "With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us."

"It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences," said Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games.

In the FAQ accompanying this announcement, Epic Games noted that the team wants to bring new features like cross-play but doesn't have a hard date to announce for anything yet. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on PS4 and PC and is coming to Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch at some point in the summer later this year.

