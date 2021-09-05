Last week I came across an intriguing article by Michael Simon over at MacWorld which speculated that Fitbit could be alienating or even abandoning its base of iOS customers with the release of the next premium smartwatch. It might seem strange that I, as an Android user, would care all that much much about this possibility. However, as someone who has many friends and family that use Fitbits with their iPhones, the idea that they might not be able to do so in the future did pique my interest. Just within my own circle, I can easily envision lots of unhappy Fitbit fans if Google were to decide to ignore iOS for its smartwatches and trackers in the future. To be clear, the idea that Google and Fitbit would abandon their iOS users is speculation at this point. Now I want to be clear that, as of yet, there is no evidence that Google/Fitbit plans to abandon their iOS user base. It's pure conjecture at this point, though it is based on a few facts that we already have regarding Wear OS 3. Fact number 1 is that Fitbit CEO James Park confirmed back at Google I/O 2021 that the next premium Fitbit smartwatch would run Wear OS. Fact number 2 is that the only smartwatches currently running Wear OS 3 — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic — are not compatible with iPhones. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more From these facts, it's easy to speculate that future Wear OS devices also won't work on iOS. And from there, it's a logical jump to assume that Fitbit trackers may not be compatible with iPhones moving forward either. If either or both of these assumptions turn out to be true, what does that mean for the future success of Google/Fitbit's wearables? Focusing Fitbit on Android

Many seem to think that not only will Google abandon iOS as a Fitbit platform, but that it should do so for the good of the Wear OS and Android ecosystems. After all, the Apple Watch is not compatible with anything but an iPhone, so why should Google/Fitbit through good money after bad in a fight that they probably can't win on iOS? These advocates argue that Google should take advantage of the momentum that it's building with Wear OS 3, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and its new in-house silicon chops and make plans to sever ties with iOS users moving forward. Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, is one of the experts espousing this viewpoint, calling the decision for Google/Fitbit to focus on its own Android user base a "smart trade-off." It's the right call for Google/Fitbit to leave iOS customers. The reality is that the effort to maintain those customers is high, and the likelihood of winning a material number of new customers in the next five years is low. Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC, concurs. "Apple has done an extremely good job at making sure the Apple Watch is essentially the only choice for iPhone users, so I doubt their users would even notice that Wear OS 3 watches aren't compatible." Also working in Google and Fitbit's favor is the fact that the Android smartwatch space hasn't caught fire to date. "Sadly, Android still lacks a hero smartwatch that can be recommended as the default or the 'go-to' product for anyone seeking a smartwatch. As such, many users are either unhappy with their existing smartwatches or simply don't own one, and this could easily be a gold mine for Google/Fitbit," Ubrani says. Ignoring iOS at its own peril