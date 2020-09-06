As someone who writes about consumer technology for a living and follows new product rumors and announcements the way others might obsess over fantasy football stats, I've been very excited to see some of the latest wearable tech coming out from companies like Samsung, Fitbit, and yes, even Amazon. These new batch of wearables have all the traditional sensors and equipment we've come to expect from fitness trackers, such as heart rate monitors, accelerometers, and even SpO2 sensors. However, they've also begun adding features that seem at once to be both amazing and even a bit scary. The Fitbit Sense has an array of new sensors that can measure things like the electrical impulses in your skin, as well as body temperature variations from your wrist. The goal of these new sensors is to help determine your relative level of stress and offer suggestions on how to manage your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines And the latest wearable by Amazon, the Halo, can do things like analyzing full-body scans to help you understand and plan your fitness journey. That particular feature is one that deserves its own column, but what I'm most interested right now with the Halo is a new feature called Tone. Tone uses a pair of always-on microphones on your wrist to listen to and analyze your tone of voice throughout the day, and give you actionable insights based on how you might sound to those you interact with. Now, I'm not here to have the creepy Big Brother debate right now, and I actually think that Amazon has taken some good steps toward protecting customer privacy with the Halo device and Tone feature. There are plenty of hot takes all around the internet this week on how creepy all of this is — so many that I couldn't possibly link to them all (but here are some good ones from The Verge, OneZero, and Axios).

A feature that may seem creepy or invasive to you or me might prove beneficial or therapeutic to another. Those hot takes are undoubtedly valid, but I wanted to offer a different perspective on the Halo and Tone. What if this feature that may appear invasive and creepy in everyday use for most people might actually have therapeutic benefits to those with severe communication issues, like, for instance, individuals on the autism spectrum? Perhaps when used in conjunction with a certified ABA therapist under more supervised conditions? I'm not a medical professional, and this is purely speculative, but hear me out. What is ABA therapy?