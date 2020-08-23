I didn't type this. At least, not exactly. Instead, I wrote it by hand in the passenger seat of my car as we drove to a park so my daughter could hang out with her cousin on a sunny Sunday morning. For someone who doesn't put pen to paper much anymore, beyond birthday cards and signing the occasional contract, longform writing is pretty difficult, but doing it on a Note 20 Ultra in a moving car is a particularly fun challenge that I wanted to explore. The idea of remote work has become pretty familiar to everyone over the past six months, even if only certain categories, particularly those who occupied offices in some form prior to the pandemic, have changed to makeshift home offices. But for many people, including someone like me who'd always technically worked from home, remote work has a completely different connotation when you factor in all the other parts of our lives the pandemic has shifted around. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Between March and July, I found myself working from my phone while my daughter drew or read a book next to me. Work involved taking important Zoom meetings, video disabled, while I pushed a stroller to the park. Or it meant, like today, trying to write a weekend column in the passenger seat of a moving car with a stylus. There's something reassuring about how adaptable we are; I can't speak for the rest of you, and I can barely remember April through July, yet I've not only survived but figured out a form of work-life balance that, while certainly not healthy by pre-pandemic standards, is keeping me employed and relatively productive.

Baby walking dog, or dog walking baby?Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central