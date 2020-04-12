Last April, I capped off my birthday at the Magic Kingdom. I brought one of the oldest Whirley mugs in my collection back to Gaston's and drank the last HEB Pure Cane Sugar cola I brought with me from Texas out of it. I sang along with the fireworks and rode my favorite rides. This year, I sat alone in my apartment, watching Hawaii Five-0 and eating leftover pizza, trying to be thankful I'm healthy, employed, and alive. "Trying to find the new normal" has been a big phrase the last month. People trying to figure out how to work from home, how to keep their kids learning from home, how to get essential supplies while minimizing the risk of infection, how to try and stay healthy and active and sane while we hear the death toll rising every day. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

There are so many things we can do to try and help stop the spread, to help frontline workers that are risking their lives trying to keep society functioning and safe for the rest of us, to help our neighbors and our friends. And please, if you're able, give to the Frontline Responders Fund that's working to get protective gear where it's needed the most. Also, if no one in your house is sick, go give blood! But before you try to run your soul ragged trying to convince yourself that everything's fine and you should be carrying on as close to normal as you can, take a deep breath and repeat this in your head: it's chaos, be kind. It was a mantra of Patton Oswalt's late wife Michelle McNamara, which he shared in his Annihilation stand-up special — a great watch while we're all stuck inside and in a slightly morose mood — and it's something that we could all live by for however long this lasts. It's chaos, be kind to the people around you that are just as stressed and worried as you are. It's chaos, be kind to the family members who are calling you for tech support because they can't get their Skype working. Most importantly, it's chaos, be kind to yourself. I've spent a lot of this last month beating myself up for not firing on all cylinders, for letting myself slip into a funk with everything that's going on.