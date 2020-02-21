It's no real secret that Electronic Arts (EA) has had a rought time developing Star Wars game since signing an agreement with Disney to be the sole publisher using the license in 2013. Multiple projects have been canceled, with Visceral Games being shut down after its game was cancelled. According to a new report via Jason Schreier at Kotaku, yet another game has been canceled.

This new game, reportedly codenamed Viking, was to be an open-world spinoff of the Star Wars: Battlefront games. Schreier writes that it was originally intended to launch in fall 2020, alongside next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It was being developed by EA Vancouver with assistance from Criterion after EA Vancouver's prior open world game was cancelled, a game that in turn was using assets from Visceral Games' cancelled title.

While the report is only now coming to light, Schreier states that this game was actually cancelled sometime back in the first half of 2019. He also states there are two remaining Star Wars projects in development at EA Worldwide Studios. One of these is a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, being developed by Respawn. Considering that Fallen Order has so far sold over 8 million copies, this isn't surprising. The other game is reportedly a "smaller, more unusual project" being developed by EA Motive.

We'll continue to provide updates on this story if any more information becomes available.