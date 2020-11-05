What you need to know
- EA has shared its financial results for Q2 2021.
- EA Play has passed 6.5 million subscribers.
- EA is looking to launch an EA Originals title and a "remastered" game in the coming months.
EA has posted its Q2 financial results for fiscal year 2021. The company noted that net bookings for the last 12 months reached $5.57 billion, up 8% over last year. UFC 4, Madden NFL 21, Rocket League and Star Wars: Squadrons were all released during the past quarter.
EA states that Madden NFL 21 has nearly 30% more players year-over-year compared to the prior entry in the long-running series. The EA Play subscription service, previously known as EA Access or Origin Access, saw significant growth, as EA Play has passed 6.5 million subscribers.
EA notes that looking ahead, the company is expecting to announce the release date of both an EA Originals title and a remastered title. Per Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen, Apex Legends is on track to become a "billion dollar franchise" by the end of the fiscal year. EA's Q1 results earlier this year saw strong growth, primarily due to live service titles.
EA previously announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to EA Play on November 10 and that EA Play will be bundled in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC starting on November 10 and December, respectively.
