During EA's quarterly earnings call today, CFO Blake Jorgensen revealed that the company has plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile devices and eastern markets like China and South Korea.

"We're in advanced negotiations to China and mobile," he said, referencing Respawn Entertainment's battle royale hit.

This should generate a huge increase in traffic to the over 50 million people already playing Apex Legends on console and PC. Apex Legends' biggest competition in Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds already see high player numbers on mobile. According to EA, over 30% of those Apex Legends players are new to EA games.

The company stopped short of revealing which types of devices it would come to first, but a good bet would be iOS and Android.

Interestingly, it was also revealed today at Google I/O that Apex Legends runs its multiplayer system through Google Cloud. While Jorgensen did not mention Google's streaming service Stadia in the earnings call, it certainly seems like a good fit if EA is looking to expand Apex Legends' support platforms.