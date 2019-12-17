DXOMARK's review of the 5G variant of the Mate 30 Pro has termed it the best smartphone camera around, a title that was previously occupied by the 'regular' Mate 30 Pro. The former was able to beat the latter's score of 121 — tied with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro — by two points, for a total score of 123. The photo and video scores were 134 and 102, respectively.

Of course, the camera hardware found on both the Mate 30 Pro and its 5G sibling is the same, comprising of a 40MP RYYB primary sensor, a 3:2, 40MP ultrawide "cinema" camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF module. Those are some of the best in the business, and it shows in DXOMARK's rankings.

Why the difference in the phones' scores, then? As the review rightly points out, it's largely owing to the software optimizations Huawei has made in the nearly three months between the two reviews. DXOMARK credits these tweaks as resulting in the following: