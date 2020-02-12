What you need to know
- You can now download the Surface Duo's signature ringtone.
- The ringtone is the same one used in Microsoft's Surface Duo reveal video last year.
- The download is available from Microsoft's trademark application for the ringtone with the USPTO.
Want to get a little taste of the Surface Duo before you can even get your hands on one? Today's your lucky day. Microsoft trademarked what appears to be the Surface Duo's signature ringtone, and an MP3 is available to download from the application.
You can hit up the trademark application, discovered by Microsoft watcher WalkingCat, to both listen to the tone and download the MP3. If it sounds familiar, it's because it's the very same ringtone we heard in Microsoft's reveal video for Surface Duo at its fall 2019 Surface event.
Surface Duo is expected to launch in the holiday 2020 season alongside its sibling, Surface Neo. Both have received an extra dose of hype lately, as Microsoft has started getting developers ready for building dual-screen apps for both devices. Both now have emulators available to experiment with, and this week Microsoft held a developer event with sessions showing off features of Surface Duo, Windows 10X, and how apps can work better with two screens.
