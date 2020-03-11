What you need to know
- Doom Eternal is an upcoming first-person shooter from id Software.
- It's supposed to launch on March 20.
- The Google Stadia version renders at 1800p resolution and 60 frames per second just like Xbox One X.
- You can preorder Doom Eternal for $60 on Amazon.
Doom Eternal is an upcoming first-person shooter from id Software. The game is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Doom reboot that launched a few years ago.
When the title was announced, id Software proudly said that it was going to run at "true 4K" on Google Stadia, and not on other platforms. Since then, we've learned that many games don't run at 4K resolution on Stadia compared to their Xbox One X counterparts. The best example of this is Red Dead Redemption 2. When connected to a Chromecast Ultra, Red Dead Redemption 2 renders at 1440p on Stadia at 30 frames per second (FPS). On Xbox One X, it's native 4K at the same 30 FPS. Stadia can't compete with the image quality Microsoft's latest console produces.
According to a report by Eurogamer, Doom Eternal isn't true 4K on Stadia, but instead renders at 1800p 60 FPS just like the Xbox One X. The image is upscaled to 4K displays. This is surprising since the Xbox One X has 6 teraflops (tflops) of computing power while Stadia is allegedly at 10.7 tflops.
The PlayStation 4 Pro version renders at 1440p and upscales to 4K. Out of all of these "consoles," the Xbox One X offers the best presentation because there isn't any video compression involved. You can take a look at other specifications, like what you need to get Doom Eternal going on PC, on Bethesda's website.
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
