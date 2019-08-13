Best answer: No. No Man's Sky does not support cross-save. If you played on one platform and decided to purchase it again for another after its Beyond update drops, you won't be able to transfer your saves across different platforms.

What is cross-save?

Cross-save is a feature that allows saves from one platform to be transferred to another. There are plenty of reasons for people to begin playing a game on one platform only to end up switching to another platform entirely. If you purchased No Man's Sky for Xbox originally but now want to get it on PlayStation 4 because of its VR support, cross-save would have been the perfect way to carry over your progress. Unfortunately, No Man's Sky does not support cross-save.

Why doesn't No Man's Sky support cross-save?

Hello Games hasn't stated why it doesn't support cross-save at this time. It likely boils down to the amount of work and time involved in undergoing such an effort. Given the vast expanse of No Man's Sky's universe and its procedurally-generated 18 quintillion planets, enabling cross-save would be a tremendous undertaking.

Will No Man's Sky support cross-save in the future?

There doesn't appear to be plans to enable cross-save support in No Man's Sky, but that doesn't necessarily rule it out. It took 3 years for the game to reach the point where it supported proper multiplayer. Hello Games could be saving cross-save for another update down the line, just don't hold your breath.

What do I do if I want to transfer my saves to a different platform?

Simply put: you can't. You'll need to start an entirely new save file and playthrough.