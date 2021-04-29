Best answer: No. The Fitbit Luxe does not offer onboard GPS, which might be a deal-breaker for some people. This means you'll need to connect to your phone if you want to track your route during a workout.
Full of style, but missing a key feature
Those who have been holding out for a fashionable fitness tracker will be more than pleased with the Fitbit Luxe. The company's goal with this wearable was to offer a stylish device that's versatile enough for all occasions. While there are plenty of health and wellness perks to go around, the Fitbit Luxe is missing a key feature: GPS.
Depending on what type of user you are, this might not have an impact on your experience. If you casually track your steps, sleep patterns, stress levels, and heart rate, the Luxe may just have everything you need from a fitness tracker. However, those who want the full experience may not be willing to spend so much on a device without GPS.
If you're content with a fashionable tracker that can handle the basics, you might just love the Luxe. It's equipped with the Fitbit essentials, including 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, stress monitoring, female health-tracking, 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack exercise recognition, and more. You'll also get up to 5 days of battery life.
Fitbit says the Luxe will soon be able to take skin temperature readings and record your blood oxygen saturation levels. With that said, this tracker offers many of the features that were released with the Fitbit Sense last year.
This includes an array of stress management and mindfulness tools designed to help users learn how their bodies handle stress and how they can better manage it. For instance, the new stress management score will provide a daily assessment of how your body is handling stressed by closely tracking your activity levels, sleep patterns, and heart rate.
Each user is different, so you'll have to be the one to decide whether or not you can live without built-in GPS. Whether you're buying a wearable for the first time or you mainly use your device to track steps, heart rate, and calories burned, you might not be too bothered by the lack of GPS.
However, more advanced users will likely not want to spend this much on the Fitbit Luxe without GPS included. Not to mention the fact that you can get the more affordable Fitbit Charge 4 with longer battery life and not have to miss out on GPS.
Missing a few features
Fitbit Luxe
Start tracking the basics
Fitbit is known for offering a variety of wearables that cater to many different types of users. The Luxe is for those seeking a stylish fitness tracker who still want some useful features. It doesn't have GPS, but it's great for tracking the basics.
