Best answer: No. The Fitbit Luxe does not offer onboard GPS, which might be a deal-breaker for some people. This means you'll need to connect to your phone if you want to track your route during a workout.

Full of style, but missing a key feature

Those who have been holding out for a fashionable fitness tracker will be more than pleased with the Fitbit Luxe. The company's goal with this wearable was to offer a stylish device that's versatile enough for all occasions. While there are plenty of health and wellness perks to go around, the Fitbit Luxe is missing a key feature: GPS.

Depending on what type of user you are, this might not have an impact on your experience. If you casually track your steps, sleep patterns, stress levels, and heart rate, the Luxe may just have everything you need from a fitness tracker. However, those who want the full experience may not be willing to spend so much on a device without GPS.

If you're content with a fashionable tracker that can handle the basics, you might just love the Luxe. It's equipped with the Fitbit essentials, including 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, stress monitoring, female health-tracking, 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack exercise recognition, and more. You'll also get up to 5 days of battery life.