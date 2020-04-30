Best answer: No, there is no co-op in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. With that said, there is some online functionality that will allow you aid your friends in a somewhat indirect way.
- Embark on a Norse adventure: Assassin's Creed Valhalla ($60 at Best Buy)
Does Assassin's Creed Valhalla have co-op?
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a single-player action role-playing game (RPG), where you play as Eivor, a man or woman Viking of your choosing. Over the course of the game, you'll lead a village of Vikings in raids and battles against the Saxons. While the village can be expanded with new buildings over time and will change in response to your decisions, you'll always be playing by yourself.
Assassin's Creed Unity experimented with co-op, and other past Assassin's Creed games have had online PvP modes but Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a single-player game through and through, so you won't be playing with your friends here. You can, however, aid them in their battles with an online feature featuring mercenary Vikings.
How does the online mercenary Vikings feature work in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?
In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can customize a unique Viking warrior as a part of your village. You can then upload and share this Viking with your friends, who will be able to bring this fighter into their raiding parties. So you can help your friends conquer the Saxons, just not directly.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release in Holiday 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.
