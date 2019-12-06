Totallee Wireless Car ChargerSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Here at AC, one of our favorite accessories is a trusty phone mount for your car. It's a simple way to secure your phone during a road trip, and at least for me, is my favorite way to follow turn-by-turn navigation while still being able to keep both hands on the wheel.

Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all

We think everyone should invest in phone mount, and taking a gander through the AC forums, it looks like a lot of people do!

henrykrinkle

Bought one of these for about $10 on Amazon after using magnetic ones for years. No charging, but works just as well as the magnetic mounts. If you don't care about wireless charging, I highly recommend: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B07GQMM65Q/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&amp;psc=1

Reply
maverick7526

I bought the iOttie one in the Google store with my pre-order credit, and will set it up tomorrow. It seems pretty solid, at least build wise.

Reply
Nostromo79

Ram X Grip. Maybe someone's mentioned this before. Thinking back, I've had this one in my vehicle(s) for the past thirty months which makes it the longevity champ out of all of the car mounts I've owned since 2009 or so.

Reply

What about you? Do you use a phone mount in your car?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.