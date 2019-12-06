Here at AC, one of our favorite accessories is a trusty phone mount for your car. It's a simple way to secure your phone during a road trip, and at least for me, is my favorite way to follow turn-by-turn navigation while still being able to keep both hands on the wheel.
We think everyone should invest in phone mount, and taking a gander through the AC forums, it looks like a lot of people do!
What about you? Do you use a phone mount in your car?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Grab Star Wars: KOTOR and Asphalt 9 in-game items free with your Chromebook
One way Google makes owning a Chromebook even sweeter is with some great freebies. Just in time for the holidays and all the Chromebook deals, it has added a couple of perks for gamers — including Star Wars: KOTOR and $50 worth of in-game items for Asphalt 9.
Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly have the same 108MP camera as the Galaxy S11
As per a new report, Samsung will equip both the Galaxy S11 and its upcoming clamshell foldable phone with a 108MP primary sensor. Both phones will also have a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.
Alphabet's DeepMind sends co-founder to Google for AI work
DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is leaving DeepMind, an Alphabet-owned company, to join Google directly to work on AI projects
Some of the best Christmas gifts for PlayStation fans
Check out some of the best gifts you can get that PlayStation lover in your life.