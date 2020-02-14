If you want to get your hands on the most powerful and capable phone Samsung has to offer in 2020, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is what you're after.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, quad rear cameras capable of 100x zoom, and a huge 6.9-inch 120Hz display, there's no denying that the S20 Ultra is packing the heat. However, it's also quite large.

Looking through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the Ultra's size.

What about you? Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra is too big of a phone?

