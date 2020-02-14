Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra BaderSource: Android Central

If you want to get your hands on the most powerful and capable phone Samsung has to offer in 2020, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is what you're after.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, quad rear cameras capable of 100x zoom, and a huge 6.9-inch 120Hz display, there's no denying that the S20 Ultra is packing the heat. However, it's also quite large.

Looking through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the Ultra's size.

Yguideslou

Honestly, given that it's getting it's extra display size over the Note 9, (6.9" vs 6.4"), from a taller, with less bezel format... I have to wonder if viewing movies/videos will be much, if really at all, different between the two. When I'm watching videos I tend to be more focused in the middle'ish area of the screen, not the left or right areas. Makes me think that the viewing...

illdini

Seriously, I remember all the whining &amp; moaning about the S10+ size, when it wasn't *that* much bigger than the S9+. Maybe I have big hands (S10+ without a case almost fits in my hand). How about we wait for the demos to hit the stores before declaring it's "too big"?

rushmore

The actual display is thinner width, but taller than the Note 10+. Not a content friendly aspect ratio for me. The curved corners also offset any gain from slightly less curved edges. Keeping my N10+.

msm0511

The same thing happened with the Note 10+ and Note 9. People were complaining about how big the Note 10+ was even though the dimensions were almost the same. They weren't looking at dimensions, just the screen size, and assuming the phone would be much bigger overall. They weren't taking the smaller bezels into consideration.

What about you? Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra is too big of a phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!