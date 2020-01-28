Google Pixel 4 vs. Pixel 3aSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Here at AC, we talk a lot about Google's Pixel phones. For better or worse, each new generation of the Pixel gives us plenty to discuss — whether it be the excellent cameras or consistently disappointing battery life.

The Pixel lineup is obviously something we all know and are familiar with, but what about "general consumers?" Most folks are aware of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy, but what about the Pixel?

A fun way to gauge a phone's popularity is by how often you see it being used by other people out in public, and recently, some AC forum members got to talking about how often/rarely they see Pixels being used.

Mike Dee

I work in Manhattan. It's been awhile since I've seen any Pixel

Morty2264

I have yet to see a Pixel 4 - but I can't wait to see one! I did sit beside a woman at my First Aid recertification course yesterday who had the same phone as me - but that was an S10.

bhatech

I do see Pixels in the Seattle area, but not specifically Pixel 4. Those are hard to spot, but general Pixels I do see here and there. Obviously no where close to iPhones or Samsung phones.

thunderup

I have owned every generation of Pixel and in that time I don't think I have ever seen another one out in public. I live in a moderately sized city and have traveled to several major cities during that time, too. I just see the various Samsungs and iPhones, of course.

What about you? Do you see a lot of people using Pixel phones?

