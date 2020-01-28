Here at AC, we talk a lot about Google's Pixel phones. For better or worse, each new generation of the Pixel gives us plenty to discuss — whether it be the excellent cameras or consistently disappointing battery life.

The Pixel lineup is obviously something we all know and are familiar with, but what about "general consumers?" Most folks are aware of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy, but what about the Pixel?

A fun way to gauge a phone's popularity is by how often you see it being used by other people out in public, and recently, some AC forum members got to talking about how often/rarely they see Pixels being used.

What about you? Do you see a lot of people using Pixel phones?

