The Pixel 4 is the first major Android phone to take face unlock to the next level. It's insanely fast, considerably more secure than past implementations we've seen from other companies, and even works as an authentication method for applications.

Face unlock on the Pixel 4 works shockingly well, but that last draw to it has yet to see its full potential. App developers need to support Android's BiometricPrompt API in order for face unlock to work with apps, and so far, the rollout has been rather slow.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the Pixel 4's face unlock.